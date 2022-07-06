JORDAN TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a detour remains in place for repair work on a closed Clearfield County bridge.

The 29-foot bridge spans North Witmer Run on Route 3022 (Berwinsdale Road) in Jordan Township.

The bridge was closed in late April and a detour using Route 3005 (Berwindsdale to Marron Road), Route 3014 (Black Elk Road) and Route 3003 (Thompsontown Road) remains in place.

PennDOT expected to finish work by mid-June but vendor issues have delayed completion. PennDOT now expects work to finish by July 15. The bridge will be open to traffic once work is done.

The existing bridge, which dates from 1938 is currently weight posted for 34 tons for single vehicles and 40 tons for combination vehicles. Once repairs are complete, the weight postings will be lifted.

All work is being done by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance. Work includes replacement of the superstructure including new beams and deck. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

