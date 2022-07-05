DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois will present Children’s Art Camps on July 18-22 and July 25-29.

Two sessions will be offered daily. Children, second through fifth grade, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and sixth- through ninth-grade children from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Classes will be held at the Winkler Gallery and taught by various artists and instructors, allowing students to complete a variety of projects.

The week will be designed for children to explore the arts while learning and having fun. The cost is $60 per child for each week (no refunds). All materials will be provided by the gallery.

Children can be registered online at www.winklergallery.org. All children must be registered to attend and the gallery cannot accept walk-ins as there is limited seating for each week.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St. (second floor), DuBois. This non-profit gallery represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: winklergallery.org, or call: 814-375-5834. You can also follow the gallery on Facebook to keep up with its latest events.