PENFIELD – Several programs have been planned for July 15-16 at Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, July 15

Fungi: PA’s Hidden Treasures:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Want to learn more about the mushrooms you see in Pennsylvania? This informative video will help you begin to understand what is going on under the soil, and why fungi are truly “treasures”.

Saturday, July 16

Understanding Camouflage:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Camouflage is an important adaptation that many wildlife possess. It can assist wildlife in any habitat to survive. Learn about different types of cryptic coloration and make a really simple craft.

Dead Birds of Prey:

2 p.m. – Beach House steps

As opposed to a live birds of prey program, here you can get very close to specimens as you learn about the many adaptations that make these animals such efficient predators. We’ll talk about the various birds of prey that can be seen in Pennsylvania and in the park.

Souders Trail Hike:

5 p.m. – Ballfield

Enjoy this short walk as we look for evidence of fungi and their hosts. Poisonous, medicinal, edible, other? There are many roles fungi play – learn about some of the more interesting ones.

What Plants Talk About:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Learn about some of the amazing things that plants do that we still haven’t figured out the “how”. Science is finding that plants are much more responsive to their environments than just soaking up the sun and growing.

