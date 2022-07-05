Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to East 11th Street, where a male was reportedly walking in the middle of the road in pajamas. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the male.
- Police responded to the 200-block of East Locust Street, where two individuals were reportedly arguing. Police located a male who stated he was yelling due to personal problems; he was subsequently warned of his actions.
- Police responded to a Daisy Street residence, where two individuals were reportedly arguing. Upon arrival, police found one male to have an active warrant, and he was taken into custody.
- While on patrol, police observed an elderly male lying on the sidewalk. Police learned the male had fallen onto the cement, and required medical attention. EMS was summoned to the scene, and he was transported to the hospital.
- Police responded to a Patterson Street residence for a reported unresponsive male in a bathroom. Upon arrival, police learned the male was okay, and that no medical assistance was needed.
- Police responded to the area of Turnpike Avenue for a mental health patient who was reportedly leaving the hospital. Upon arrival, police assisted the male back to the hospital.
- Police responded to numerous fireworks complaints.
- Police received reports of multiple juveniles who were ringing doorbells of residences during late-evening and early-morning hours. While on patrol, police observed a juvenile running through the backyards of residences, and he was assisted home. Charges are to be filed.
- Police responded to a reported theft at a Linden Street residence. According to police, wind had blown a patio umbrella into a neighbor’s yard. The neighbor refused to return the umbrella. Charges are to be filed.