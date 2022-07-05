CenClear currently has multiple positions available within Clarion County. Positions include: Mental Health Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed) Behavioral Health Technicians (BHT) Behavioral Consultant providing Applied Behavioral Analysis Drug & Alcohol Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed) These positions are full and part-time with excellent salaries! Excellent Benefits!! Medical Benefits 401K (7% Match) Tuition Reimbursement Paid Time Off Professional Training Opportunities […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-multiple-positions-with-cenclear/