By: Krissy Turner

FRENCHVILLE – Bethany Retreat Center’s Blueberry Festival will offer fun for the whole family later this month.

“We normally have a couple hundred people attend each year,” shares Ariel Kline, marketing coordinator.

This year’s event is July 23, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the center nestled in Frenchville’s quiet hills.

According to Kline, people are invited to come partake in an array of tasty blueberry treats and enjoy live music.

They may also peruse raffle baskets and get crafty in the arts & crafts tent while kids tackle the obstacle course.

Festivities will be accompanied by music from the Tussey Mountain Moonshiners (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.) and Caledonia (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.).

“Bring a lawn chair or blanket,” Kline said, and in between music sets retreat leader Tom Campbell will do some drumming.

The Blueberry Festival serves as one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Bethany Ministries.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, the center counts on fundraising to carry out its everyday efforts to help the community it serves.

Attendance and participation support the mission of its direct service ministry, youth programs and retreat center.

It may be to support new mothers through its Life Line program, or to help build in-home wheelchair ramps for those in need.

“The festival started many years ago as a fundraiser,” Kline said, “and after a long hiatus, we brought it back in 2021.

“We hope to bring people to the grounds of Bethany so they can experience the peaceful and prayerful nature of our retreat center.”

People may also follow Bethany’s Facebook page to enter its blueberry-themed giveaway.