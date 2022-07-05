HOUTZDALE – The family and friends of Scott Beers are finalizing plans for the fourth annual Memorial Ride for Scott Beers to be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The event will start at 1115 Hale RD., Houtzdale, and will be a fun day that will feature an ATV scenic ride in the mountains along with cornhole games, food, music and memorabilia.

Any questions can be text-messaged to Ashley at 814-404-7478 or Val at 814-553-2478.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship Funds that award scholarships to graduating students from the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center and Moshannon Valley High School.

Gordon and Valerie Beers, along with their daughter, Regina and Scott’s high school girlfriend, Ashley Smith, established the scholarship funds to honor Scott and his memory while providing financial help to students from the schools Scott graduated from.

Scholarships are awarded annually to students who, like Scott, overcame obstacles in life and are pursuing a post-high school education in fields of community service and the trades.

Gordon and Valerie Beers said: “We welcome anyone to come participate in the ride and enjoy the day’s festivities.

“While the event brings together Scott’s family and friends, we also look forward to meeting people who want to help us build the scholarship funds to help students from the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center and Moshannon Valley High School.”

For those unable to attend the July 23 event, online donations can be made through the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Web site at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org under Make a Donation to a Scholarship Fund, then scroll down to find the blue button labeled “Donate to the Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship Fund.”

Donation checks made payable to CCCF – Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship Fund can also be mailed to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield, PA 16830. All donations to the Scott Beers Scholarship Fund are tax deductible.