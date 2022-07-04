CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 5 – July 8, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 3022 (Berwindale)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0036 (County Line to Westover)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Patching:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)

? State Route: 0322 (Woodland to Bigler)

? State Route: 0879 (Lick Run)

? State Route: 4010 (Luthersburg)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0153 (Slippery Hill)

? State Route: 2002 (Hegarty Cross Road)

? State Route: 2002 (Smoke Run to Utahville)

? State Route: 2011 (Atlantic Road)

? State Route: 2027 (Hogback to Mineral Springs)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Moshannon Mountain)

? State Route: 2032 (Munson)

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Sign Upgrade:

? State Route: 0879 (Grampian to Keewaydin)

Turf Cutting:

? Dubois to Penfield

G.O. Hawbaker:

Contractor plans to place shoulder backup on SR 0053 between Houtzdale and Glen Hope.

Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.

