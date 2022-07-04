Robert Petroff served our country in the United States Army. Name: Robert Donald Petroff Born: February 7, 1931 Died: May 28, 2022 Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Robert was decorated for his service in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He also served the community through his membership with the Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-korean-war-veteran-robert-petroff/