The 4th of July holiday marks the heart of the summer, which includes pool season, picnics, vacations, and other outdoor activities. UGI encourages residents to be mindful of safe energy practices during the warmer months.

· Pools and water hoses help you keep cool and offer summer fun but can also pose hazards near electric outlets and wires. Use covers on outdoor power outlets, especially near swimming pools. Make sure you use outdoor-rated electric cords and keep those cords and electrical devices away from pools, fountains, or watering devices. In addition, never handle electrical devices or associated cords if you or your clothing are wet.

· Summer storms can cause power outages. UGI recommends customers prepare for potential outages by creating an emergency outage kit, including flashlights with fresh batteries, non-perishable food that does not require heating, a first-aid kit and prescription medication, an extra set of keys, and important contact information.

· If you depend on medical equipment for life-support, consider purchasing a back-up power supply for use during an emergency. If you use a generator during an outage, please make sure it is used safely by following the manufacturer’s instructions on proper venting and operation.

· In warmer weather, you may add fans or air conditioning units to keep your house cool. Take proper precautions to ensure you are not overloading electrical circuits. Warning signs of an overloaded circuit include flickering or dimming lights, a burning odor coming from receptacles, frequently tripped circuit breakers, or a mild shock or tingle from receptacles or switches. Never use extension cords or multi-outlet converters for appliances.

· Summer is a time for landscaping and other outdoor improvement projects. UGI reminds all individuals planning to dig or have excavation work done on or near their property to call to 8-1-1 at least three business days before the start of the project to have underground utilities marked. Every digging project, no matter the size, warrants a call to 811. Installing a mailbox, putting in a fence, building a deck and even small projects like planting trees or shrubs are all examples of digging projects that require a call to 8-1-1. There is no charge to homeowners for 8-1-1 requests.

· If someone comes to your home claiming to be from UGI, ask to see proper identification. UGI employees are required to carry photo ID cards. Customers are encouraged to closely inspect the identification provided by the worker. UGI Utilities’ identification badge displays the UGI logo, along with the employee’s photo and additional information. If you are suspicious about a person’s ID or activities, do not allow that person into your home and call UGI immediately at 800-276-2722 so that we can verify the visit.

· To ensure UGI has access to your meter, cut back plants, bushes and overgrown vegetation from the immediate vicinity of the equipment serving your property. Use care with powered lawn and garden equipment such as mowers and trimmers when working around meters and other above-ground natural gas piping.

· UGI also reminds residents that a harmless odorant, which smells like rotten eggs, is added to natural gas to help customers and community members detect a gas leak. If you smell the odor of natural gas, leave the building or area immediately and take everyone with you. Do not use the phone, light a match, or switch anything on or off. Once in a location where the odor of gas is no longer present, call UGI. UGI’s emergency response number is 1-800-276-2722. UGI will send a service technician to investigate the odor immediately.

UGI emergency response is available 24-hours a day, every day. Your safety is always our top priority. UGI can be reached at (800) 276-2722.

UGI Utilities is a natural gas and electric utility with headquarters in Denver, Pennsylvania. UGI serves more than 730,000 customers in 45 Pennsylvania counties and one county in Maryland. Customers and community members are invited to visit the UGI website at www.ugi.com