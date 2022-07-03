Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a forest products industry worker looks like?

The Lumber Heritage Region, (LHR) funded by a state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources partnership grant, has produced its first round of its Local Legends of Lumbering video series.

The lumber harvested in Pennsylvania’s forests helped build America in the 19th and 20th centuries, states a LHR press release.

“Today it’s no different. The hardwoods harvested in the Lumber Heritage Region are sought after world-wide.

“This industry is interesting in so many ways and listening to the stories of how things were and are done, generationally, is [both] eye-opening and heart-warming.”

The goal is to reach people living in the 15-county region, and provide a better understanding of the impact the forest products industry has on everyday lives.

“Most of all, it is a way for us to educate youth on how a career in the forest products industry can be challenging, rewarding and fruitful.”

The legends share their life’s journeys in hopes that more people gain, not only an understanding of the many uses of lumber, but also build a deeper appreciation for the area we live in.

The video series can be found on the LHR Web site at https://lumberheritage.org/discover/local-legends-of-lumbering.

The series of four videos includes an introductory video and three, half-hour videos. The first interview is with Max Bingaman of Bingaman Lumber.

The next two are Roger Rorabaugh from the former Rorabaugh Lumber and Larry, Dennis, Jake and Jessica (Fresch) Hickman of Hickman Woods.

Each video holds stories that are irreplaceable to the industry. “There are two things evident with all these individuals: their respect for the forests and their deep family ties,” states Holly Komonczi, LHR executive director.

For more information on careers in the forest products industry, please visit the LHR Web site at www.lumberheritage.org/industry.

For more information about the LHR and how you can get involved, please e-mail info@lumberheritage.org.

The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) is a 15-county region in northwest/northcentral Pennsylvania that accentuates the importance of the lumber industry for the past, present and future.

The goal of the heritage region is to market its assets to potential visitors, to serve as a resource to the PA hardwood industry and to keep the economic impact of the region at the forefront.

LHR is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping the region make an impact internationally. Its mission is to serve the region with technical, educational and financial assistance through the coordination of networking and communication initiatives.