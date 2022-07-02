PENFIELD – The schedule of programs has been announced for July 8-10 at Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, July 8

A Beautiful Crusade:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

The first woman to hold a job in PA government, Mira Lloyd Dock served on the Forest Commission and led many to the idea of conserving resources. Learn more about our conservation heritage and this little known, yet very important part of it.

Saturday, July 9

Logslide-Stumpfield Trail Hike:

10 a.m. – Quehanna Trailhead/Extra Car Parking

Enjoy this short, guided hike on the Logslide Trail – gas line – and Stumpfield Trail. We will be discussing the origins of the trail names, among other topics. Wear appropriate footwear and bring water.

Park History Walk:

3 p.m. – Beach House steps

Go back hundreds of years in your mind and picture what the park may have been like then. We will discuss a great deal of what has happened here between then and now. Please wear appropriate shoes for crossing the rocks at the spillway.

America’s First Forester:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

He liked to say he was governor every now and again, but a forester all the time. Gifford Pinchot was the first American trained in forestry and is known as one of the heroes of the movement that helped define conservation. This video follows his groundbreaking life.

Sunday, July 10

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events” to reach the Calendar of Events site.