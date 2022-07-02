CLEARFIELD – Amon, Shimmel & Walsh, an industry leader of real estate proudly serving Clearfield, Jefferson and Centre counties, is excited to announce that ownership is being transferred to Dottie Spera, Khristina Brewer and Kimberly Kovall, who are doing business as River’s Edge Realty LLC.

The change in ownership reflects both the evolution of the company, as well as its vision for the future. The company’s staff, agents and dedication to serving the area’s real estate needs will not change.

Amon, Shimmel & Walsh Realtors, the largest real estate agency based in Clearfield, has been doing business at the same location in Clearfield for the past 40 years.

They are pleased to be recognized as a community-oriented business in the areas they serve. Peggy Amon and Joan Shimmel have owned and operated the business for 40 years and felt it was time to turn it over to new leadership.

Joan Shimmel states, “We are pleased to turn over the reins of our long-standing business into the capable hands of Dottie, Kim and Khris.

“We feel confident they will carry on our legacy in the real estate business serving the Clearfield and surrounding area with expertise, honesty and ethical representation.

“Peggy and I will continue to work at the office with no immediate plans to cease serving our loyal clients.”

Peggy Amon comments, “When my partners and I started Amon, Shimmel & Walsh in 1982, our goals were to conduct our business with hard work, honesty and integrity … we met our goals.

“Effective July 1, we are pleased to pass our business along to people with the same ideals. They will serve our community well for years to come. Our only regret is that one of the partners, Tom Walsh, isn’t here for this occasion.”

Peggy Amon and Joan Shimmel will continue to serve their client’s real estate needs through listing and selling properties in Clearfield, Jefferson and Centre counties and Amon, Shimmel & Walsh will continue to strive for excellence in meeting the real estate needs of their clients.

New owners, River’s Edge Realty LLC stated, “We are honored that Peggy and Joan put their trust in us to carry on the good name of Amon, Shimmel & Walsh Realtors.

“We will continue serving our clients with honesty, integrity and in good faith. We’re excited about our future and look forward to providing our clients with the same great service they’ve come to associate with our company.”

Amon, Shimmel & Walsh Realtors is an established, full-service real estate firm and has served Clearfield, Jefferson and Centre County communities since 1982.

Amon, Shimmel & Walsh is a women-owned and operated business and currently has 11 agents with a combined 200-plus years of experience in residential, commercial and vacant land sales.

They are qualified, professional associates who can expertly help you through the process of buying or selling your dream home or investment. To learn more about Amon, Shimmel & Walsh, visit its Web site at www.aswrealtors.com.