CLEARFIELD, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Emma Hipps was sure all the fanfare was over. A little less than two weeks ago, the senior helped her Clearfield High School softball team to a dramatic 3-2 win over Tunkhannock in the PIAA Class 4A championship game at Penn State University. She hoisted the trophy. Screamed. Cried tears of joy and wouldn’t put the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/to-clearfields-hipps-pitcher-of-the-year-award-just-the-icing-on-the-cake-of-championship-season/