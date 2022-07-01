CLEARFIELD – A fiesta will explode in Clearfield with the return of the popular Taco Tour, from 2 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, July 23 to benefit Brady’s Smile- Penn Highlands Division.

With 9+ participating restaurants each tour attendee will receive signature tacos at each restaurant (one complimentary per stop); an official Taco Tour T-shirt, tour drink specials at every stop, tour map and stamp card, and entertainment at various venues.

There will be a “last Taco After Party at the Elks beginning at 5 p.m. with door prizes and entertainment with DJ Jeff Hunt.

This is a “free-flowing” event; however, you must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

Tickets are $25 per person, and may be purchased online here. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Please visit the event page for more information.

The Taco Tour is being hosted by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 540, Passport Radio 98.5/900, POP 93.1-95.9, GANT News and Lindsie Wisor State Farm Insurance.