Richard J. “Dick” Lanzoni, age 83 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA. Born on May 16, 1939 in Brockway, PA, he was the son of the late Aldo and Esther (Zambanini) Lanzoni. On June 4, 1994, he married Carol (Allegretto) Lanzoni. She survives. Dick was a veteran of the United States […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-j-dick-lanzoni/