Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred June 30 on the Clearfield – Shawville Highway. During a traffic stop, a 36-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. He was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana, police said.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred July 1 on the Clearfield – Shawville Highway. According to police, information was received regarding a disturbance at Sheetz involving a female juvenile who was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Contact was made with the juvenile as well as a 19-year-old Clearfield male who drove to the store with the her. Both were allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance; the male was placed under arrest for DUI and later transported for a legal blood draw. The juvenile was transported home and released to her parents; she will be cited for public intoxication.