CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners addressed several items of business at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
The commissioners:
- approved an agreement with American Contracting Enterprises for very minor asbestos abatement in a small area of the Clearfield County Jail.
- tabled action on a professional service agreement with Cen-Clear Child Services for mental health services at the jail.
- approved a letter of agreement with Beacon Light Behavioral Health System and Beacon Light Residential Service.
- approved a purchase of service agreement with Matthew Rose.
- appointed Brittany Wortman to the North Central CEDS Committee.
- approved purchase of service agreements with Outside In, effective July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022, and Dr. Allen Ryan, effective July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023.
- approved a motion to have a special board meeting July 5 at 10:30 a.m. in the board’s conference room.
- approved five new hires, one employee transfer, six employee separations/retirements and one employee leave of absence.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.
- approved the minutes from the June 14 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.