Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield Borough Police Department
|814-765-7819
|Name
|Age
|Address
|Violation
|Melissa S. Cartwright
|47
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Failure to Pay
|Justin P. Crust
|32
|Coudersport
|Suspended License/Summons Undelivered
|James Draucker
|50
|Punxsutawney
|Expired Registration/Failure to Respond
|Paul J. Evans
|36
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Thomas C. Goodrow Jr.
|21
|Clearfield
|Public Intoxication/Summons Undelivered
|Daniel L. Graham
|51
|Clearfield
|Public Intoxication/Failure to Pay
|Jeremy Gregiore
|29
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Respond
|Thomas L. Hare
|33
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to Pay
|Samantha J. Heichel
|27
|West Decatur
|Harassment/Failure to Pay
|Amanda J. Huber
|37
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Jason E. Jones
|46
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered
|Brian S. Kitchen
|44
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Shawn P. Klinger
|29
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Denissa M. Knepp
|20
|Houtzdale
|Public Intoxication/Summons Undelivered
|Jessica L. Leigey
|35
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Joey L. Lupton
|46
|Clearfield
|Bad Checks/Summons Undelivered
|Christa J. Merritts
|29
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to pay
|Brian E. O’korn
|52
|DuBois
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Michael A. Pino
|47
|Clearfield
|Public Intoxication/Failure to Pay
|Mary A. Price
|24
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to Respond
|Ronald R. Provost
|29
|Clearfield
|Harassment/Summons Undelivered
|Chelsie E. Quick
|31
|DuBois
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond