Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield Borough Police Department 814-765-7819 Name Age Address Violation Melissa S. Cartwright 47 Clearfield Parking Violation/Failure to Pay Justin P. Crust 32 Coudersport Suspended License/Summons Undelivered James Draucker 50 Punxsutawney Expired Registration/Failure to Respond Paul J. Evans 36 Clearfield Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay Thomas C. Goodrow Jr. 21 Clearfield Public Intoxication/Summons Undelivered Daniel L. Graham 51 Clearfield Public Intoxication/Failure to Pay Jeremy Gregiore 29 Clearfield Suspended License/Failure to Respond Thomas L. Hare 33 Clearfield Expired Registration/Failure to Pay Samantha J. Heichel 27 West Decatur Harassment/Failure to Pay Amanda J. Huber 37 Clearfield Parking Violation/Failure to Respond Jason E. Jones 46 Clearfield Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered Brian S. Kitchen 44 Clearfield Suspended License/Failure to Pay Shawn P. Klinger 29 Clearfield Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay Denissa M. Knepp 20 Houtzdale Public Intoxication/Summons Undelivered Jessica L. Leigey 35 Clearfield Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay Joey L. Lupton 46 Clearfield Bad Checks/Summons Undelivered Christa J. Merritts 29 Clearfield Expired Registration/Failure to pay Brian E. O’korn 52 DuBois Parking Violation/Failure to Respond Michael A. Pino 47 Clearfield Public Intoxication/Failure to Pay Mary A. Price 24 Clearfield Expired Registration/Failure to Respond Ronald R. Provost 29 Clearfield Harassment/Summons Undelivered Chelsie E. Quick 31 DuBois Parking Violation/Failure to Respond