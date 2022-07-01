CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) will have performances of the Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure Shrek the Musical July 7-9 and 14-16 at 7:30 p.m.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand, and his name is Shrek.

Irreverent fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tickets are nearly sold out for some performances.

CAST volunteers encourage patrons to order tickets before the performances are sold out. No performances will be added.

CAST patrons who had season tickets in 2020 will have their season tickets honored in 2022, including tickets for this production.

If anyone has not yet received their season tickets, please call CAST at 814-765-4474 or e-mail ClearfieldArts@gmail.com to have season tickets mailed or e-mailed.

CAST reminds patrons that when ordering tickets online for any CAST production or event, confirmation emails will come from TicketPeak.

This production is sponsored in part by CNB Bank. Season sponsors are Bigfoot, Pop!, and Passport ration stations.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.