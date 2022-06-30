CLEARFIELD – A partial timeline of the work plan for the creation of the Clearfield Regional Police Department was presented at a town hall meeting Wednesday night.

As noted by the regional police commission, nothing is set in stone and some things may take longer to accomplish, or vice versa.

The mission statement is: “Clearfield Regional Police Department will protect and serve our citizens while preventing and reducing crime using the highest standards for law enforcement through the relationship with our community partners.”

The vision for the department is: “to be the best regional police department in central Pennsylvania, focusing on respect, integrity, accountability, justice, professionalism and honor.”

For June, the regional police commission has started working on bylaws for the department to be presented to the attorney for review in July.

Letters of interest for the fifth board seat will be accepted from interested citizens until 4 p.m. July 12 with the plan of choosing candidates July 13 and conducting interviews July 14-26 and appointment July 27.

Policies and procedures are also being put together by Police Chiefs Doug Clark and Vincent McGinnis to be reviewed by the commission in August and by the attorney in September.

The commission also plans on selecting the chief and assistant chief by the first week of September.

Union and pension contracts are currently being reviewed. Both departments have the same union and the contracts are similar.

Lawrence Township has been working on reducing what was a $600,000 pension deficit and now owes approximately $160,000.

Other matters being worked on include payroll procedures, sorting equipment and determining other needs as the process continues.

Meetings will be held the second and fourth Wednesday of every month beginning in August.