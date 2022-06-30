CLEARFIELD – Saving money is a concern for municipalities, and so Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough are taking steps to make what they have go further and work better.

For years the two entities have discussed the possibilities of joining forces, either by consolidating or at least sharing resources, especially in regards to policing, and in February, the first steps towards joining their police departments took place.

On Wednesday night, members of the Clearfield Regionalized Police Commission held a public town hall meeting at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building.

Members include Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner and Randy Powell from the township, Council Members Stephanie Tarbay and Steve Livergood from the borough as well as Lawrence Township Police Chief Doug Clark and Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis.

Dr. Mary Tatum has also been serving as a grant writer and consultant.

Ruffner led the meeting, noting that the board has worked with Tatum to create a strategic plan and timeline, and has also been working with the state Department of Community & Economic Development, which offers grants to municipalities for such purposes.

The board members emphasized the advantages of creating what will be known as the Clearfield Regional Police Department and the current plan is to have everything complete by January, although that could change.

There will be 23 officers in total and none of them will be part-time, which is something that has been creating a problem for both departments when part-time officers are trained and then leave for full-time positions somewhere else.

The make-up of the department will include a chief; assistant chief; four sergeants, one for each shift; 14 payroll officers; and a detective, and will be located at the township building, which was purchased with the space and the idea that regionalization could be in the future for the departments.

Currently, Clearfield Borough has seven full-time officers and two part-time while the township has 12 officers, one part-time and one school resource officer. Clark said the district has asked for a second SRO for the elementary school.

“We are always going to have five officers on a shift at least,” Powell remarked.

Once the departments come together, they will sort out positions with interviews for the detective position. The positions of chief and assistant chief will be settled prior.

Additionally, there will be no change in cost and there might even be some savings since they will no longer have duplication in services.

There is also the advantage of safety, with more officers on duty each shift and being able to respond to calls for help from citizens or for backup from fellow officers.

“It will be a fantastic thing when all is said and done,” Clark said.

The new department will be under the guideline of a regional police commission, made up of the current representatives of the township and borough plus one citizen, and letters of interest are being accepted until July 12 from those in either the borough or township who have a vested interest in the welfare of both municipalities.

Community members are also encouraged to attend meetings, held the second and fourth Wednesdays at 5 p.m. at the township building beginning in August.