HARRISBURG – The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania today declared Gov. Tom Wolf’s Major Bridge P3 Initiative void ab initio.

Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, applauded the court’s decision, “Today’s decision is a win for all Pennsylvanians. A win for all those who stood with us fighting this oppressive overreach. And a win for Pennsylvania businesses who were arbitrarily shut out of the process.”

Langerholc held several hearings to better understand how PennDOT was authorized to move forward with few details and without approval from the General Assembly. Langerholc also sponsored Senate Bill 382, which would require the P3 process to be more transparent while stopping this current initiative.

This order voids the entire Major Bridge P3 Initiative, including the following bridges: