JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announces that, after pleading guilty to various charges including Rape of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of Children, Child Pornography, and Criminal Conspiracy, Justin Lucius Ratzel, age 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, age 29, both formerly of Brockway, PA, have been sentenced. Jefferson County Common Pleas Court Judge John Foradora sentenced […]

