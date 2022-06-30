CLEARFIELD – A local man who is facing multiple charges for allegedly “attacking” a female bicyclist with a large stick was scheduled for court on Wednesday.

Frederick A. Hazel, 40, of Philipsburg is charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest and related offenses.

Hazel waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court for further disposition. His bail remains set at $50,000.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Curwensville Borough police were dispatched to a reported assault on Rails to Trails at 4:54 p.m. June 15.

A male, later identified as Hazel, allegedly assaulted the victim in the area of Arnoldtown Road and State Street, causing visible face and head injuries.

When police arrived on-scene, the victim was bleeding from her head. Reportedly, there was also blood on her head, neck, chest and hands.

The victim said as she rode by, Hazel began striking her multiple times with a large stick before fleeing down the trail towards Clearfield.

The officer proceeded east on Route 879 and pulled off near its intersection with Old Erie Pike. There, a witness advised he saw Hazel run down into the woods towards the Susquehanna River.

The officer ran west about 50 yards and saw a small group of individuals walking towards him but pointing to the river, and as they got to the officer, he saw Hazel entering the river.

As he scaled a small embankment, Hazel reportedly began running faster against police commands and the officer saw he had a knife in his possession.

The officer continued shouting for Hazel to stop with his duty weapon drawn, but Hazel failed to comply and instead crossed to the opposing riverbank.

As he scaled the bank in pursuit of Hazel, Hazel was observed about 75 yards into the woods. Hazel reportedly continued to ignore all officer commands to stop and get on the ground.

When he got within 15 feet of Hazel, the officer drew his taser ordering Hazel to the ground, but as he began to walk away, the officer was able to get him on the ground and cuff him.

As he was assisted to his feet and walked to the riverbank about 200 yards away, Hazel claimed he thought he was being “jumped” because he’s been jumped in the past.

The officer escorted Hazel back across the river to the police unit and location of two Lawrence Township officers who responded to assist.

After being read his Miranda Warnings, Hazel again claimed he thought he was being jumped and police also discovered he had multiple warrants through Ridgway state police.

Police summoned emergency personnel to evaluate Hazel, and also located a black Adidas shirt with cut-off sleeves about five yards east of where Hazel was first seen.

During a routine search, Hazel was found in possession of a metal folding knife, which police say automatically deployed when the button was pressed on its handle.

Additionally, police found a clear glass smoking device with a black residue in Hazel’s front, left pants pocket, according to the affidavit.

Hazel was transported to Clearfield County Jail and the victim was taken by ambulance to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The victim detailed the attack in a written statement to police. “I was terrified,” she wrote, “so I yelled as loud as I could and kicked my legs at him.

“… I was afraid he was going to hurt me or even kill me, … and if he hit me in the head again, that I might pass out. I didn’t know what might happen.”

Emergency Department staff confirmed the victim suffered a concussion during the attack, and that her injuries required medical treatment and hospitalization, police said.