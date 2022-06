Glenn Herman Gearhart, 89, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor. Born on October 31, 1932, Glenn was the son of Alfred and Minnie May Gearhart. Glenn proudly served his country with the US Army as a Bridge Crewmember, building bridges to keep areas accessible to servicemen and other […]

