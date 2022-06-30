JOHNSTOWN – A Coalport man has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Kenneth Selvage 61, of Coalport.

According to information presented to the court, on or about Jan. 24, 2020, to on or about Jan. 25, 2020, Selvage was found in possession of a Mossberg .20-gauge shotgun and 10 shells of ammunition.

On June 16, 1999, Selvage was convicted in the Court of Common Pleas of Cambria County of escape, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing firearms.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. Ms. Chung commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Selvage.