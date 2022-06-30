STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone will eliminate its elementary guidance counselor position and hire a full-time behavioral specialist. (Photos and video by Chase Steinman.) The decision was made during a special meeting of the Clarion-Limestone school board on Wednesday night. The board voted 8-1 in favor of passing the motion to eliminate the position, currently held by Erin Hockenberry. The […]

