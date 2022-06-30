HARRISBURG, Pa. – Plans to toll nine current bridges in Pennsylvania under the Department of Transportation’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative are permanently halted under a final order by the state’s Commonwealth Court, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-21) said on Thursday. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) “The court has wisely agreed that its […]

