Raymond Kostecki, 95, WWII combat veteran and longtime Scoutmaster of Penfield’s BSA troop, passed peacefully on June 27, 2022 to be reunited with the Lord and his one-and-only, Jean. On July 20, 1926, Raymond Kostecki was the fifth child of eight born to Jacob and Rose (Shepp) Kostecki. Ray was a lifelong resident of Bennett’s Valley leaving only to serve […]

