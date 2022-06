Jessie Manners – Divins, 69, of Strattanville, died early Monday afternoon, June 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones, following an aggressive battle with cancer. Born in Dubois on September 6, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Charlotte Fuller Manners. She was a 1970 graduate of Punxsutawney High School andobtained her cosmetology license from […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jessie-manners-divins/