Sandy Township
- On June 25, police were contacted by a Wilson Avenue resident who reported that there was a vehicle sitting on the street playing loud music. However, the vehicle left the area before police arrival.
- On June 25, police were contacted by employees of Curaleaf who reported that someone parked a vehicle, and now it was blocking access to their front door. According to police, the vehicle was unlocked and there was a bible on the hood with “a strange note” stating the vehicle owner was upset with the business.
- On June 25, police were contacted by a 66-year-old employee of a cleaning company at the DuBois Mall who reported that a co-worker threw away his Keurig coffee machine.
- On June 25, police were contacted by employees of Curaleaf who reported that a 30-year-old DuBois man was blocking the entrance of the business and not letting anyone inside. Upon arrival, officers located the man and learned he was upset because his medical card was expired, and the employee would not sell to him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On June 26, police received a report that a gray truck and car appeared to be suspicious in the Walmart parking lot.
- On June 26, police were contacted by Snappy’s Convenience Store employee who reported that a bag of methamphetamine was found on the floor. Officers took possession of the bag and disposed of it according to policy.
- On June 26, police were contacted by a Kilmer Road resident who reported that she was on her porch when she heard a buzzing sound, and then saw something with a blue flashing light hanging in her tree. Shortly after, she said a male neighbor with a head lamp walked over and looked up the tree. She told the man to leave her property and shortly after that the buzzing sound started again. She realized it was a drone, and stated this was not the first time her neighbor had flown the drone onto her property.
- On June 26, police were contacted by a 35-year-old Treasure Lake woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend took her purse when she arrived at his Greenwood Cemetery home and would not give it back because he thought she had been drinking. Prior to police arrival, the man gave the purse back and the woman left the scene.
- On June 26, police were contacted by a 22-year-old man who reported that while he was travelling on Forest Avenue, he failed to see a vehicle that was legally parked along the street and crashed into it, causing severe damage to both vehicles.
- On June 27, police received a report about a tractor-trailer that was parked illegally in front of the VA Clinic. Contact was made with the driver and the situation was handled without incident.
- On June 27, police were contacted by a 53-year-old DuBois man who reported that damage occurred to his vehicle two days prior while he was at Lowes.