Clarion Ford Chrysler currently has an opening for an Automotive Service Advisor. Duties include: Overseeing operations in an auto service unit to ensure compliance with quality standards Contacting clients and schedule them to bring vehicles to their unit for repairs Overseeing the inspection of automobiles to identify faulty components and facilitate the process for repairs Supervising the activities of automotive […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-automotive-service-advisor/