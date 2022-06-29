GINTER – The 19th Annual Denny Merrey Memorial Shoot for the Magic Sporting Clays Competition was held June 10 at Warriors Mark Wing-shooting Lodge in Ginter, raising well over $45,000 for Children’s Aid Society’s Youth Mentoring program.

The fundraiser kicked off with a shotgun start, with 22 teams of four shooters enjoying a challenging clays course and a day filled with games of chance, a live auction, awards and great food.

Lee Industries took home the championship with a team score of 343. AAA Class winner was O’Leary Piccolo Wealth Management with a score of 327.

AA Class winner was the Lezzer Lumber Company team with a score of 265. A Class winner was Bloxdorf Construction with a score of 229.

In the individual category, there was a tie for High Overall Shooter between Chip Good of the Mesa Creek team and Mick Markel of Lee Industries, both with a score of 97.

Good ended up with the title after a long run count tiebreaker. High Female Shooter went to last year’s winner Alayna Null of Mesa Creek with a score of 42.

High Youth award was given to Jeffrey Morris of Compass Estate Planning and Elder Law with a score of 63.

A record number of seven women participated this year with Snappy’s sending an all women team. Since its inception the annual event, the major fundraiser for Youth Mentoring, has raised over $466,000.

Children’s Aid Society couldn’t do this every year without the continued support of sponsors, donors, auction item donors, and volunteers who spend multiple hours planning and those who come out to support the CAS the day of the event.

The 2022 Major Sponsors included:

Catering and Gold Sponsor – CNB Bank

Gold Sponsors – JJ Powell, Jr. Land/Jr. Coal, Lee Industries, Lezzer Lumber Company, Soult Wholesale Company

Silver Sponsors –O’Leary Piccolo Wealth Management Group, Stoltz Family Dealerships

Major Contributor – Tom Grice

Plans are under way to make next year’s memorial SFTM, scheduled for June 9, 2023, even more successful.

For information about how to get involved or to learn more about Children’s Aid Society or Youth Mentoring please e-mail info@childaid.org, call 814-765-2686, or visit at www.childaid.org.

Gun Raffle Winners: