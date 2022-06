Brenda C. Grinnen, age 78, of DuBois, PA died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home. Born on January 11, 1944 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Mikelonis) King, Jr. She was married to Robert T. Grinnen. He survives. Brenda retired as a Claims Supervisor from the State of Pennsylvania Unemployment Agency. She […]

