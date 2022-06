Annabelle Barnett, 86, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, while a resident at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney, PA. She was born on February 26, 1936, to the late Clyde Adrian and Elsie (Weaver) Barnett in Punxsutawney. Annabelle attended Punxsutawney High School and worked for Pramco making clothing. Annabelle was a spiritual woman and was Protestant by […]

