CLEARFIELD – Vendors are being sought for the Cruise & Brews Music Festival Aug. 19-20 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

The free, two-day event will feature live music on both the grove and grandstand stages, a classic car parade and drive-in, large array of food trucks, artisans and more.

Headlining the event are two of “Pennsylvania’s homegrown country music stars” Josh Gallagher, season 11’s winner of the Voice, and Adam Yarger with his new album, “Scratched Up Vinyl.”

Josh Gallagher (Provided Photo).

Adam Yarger (Provided photo).

Both are prolific songwriters who have performed at the CMA Festival and with various other country music stars.

This free event is brought to you by Visit Clearfield County, CNB Bank, Passport Radio 98.5, GANT News and the Clearfield County Fair & Park Board.

A full event schedule and music line-up will be released in the near future. Sunday, Aug. 21 will be the Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America Car Show, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vendors interested in attending the event can e-mail cruiseandbrews@yahoo.com for an application. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Cruise-Brews-Food-Music-Fest-108887557215179.