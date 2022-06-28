CLEARFIELD – Two inmates of SCI Houtzdale pleaded guilty Monday to contraband charges.

Lionel Rhodan Burke, 32, and George Shipp, 32, were both charged following an investigation into paper soaked in K-2 or synthetic cannabinoids being found in their cell.

According to Burke’s affidavit of probable cause, on April 27, 2021 when their jail cell was searched, Burke was asked if he had any contraband and he said no. But when he stepped out of the cell, a corrections officer saw him drop an object out of his left hand.

During a strip search, the CO noticed a white object protruding from Burke’s buttocks. When asked what it was, he replied: “You got me. It’s K-2.”

The object was several pieces of the treated paper wrapped in toilet paper.

The discarded items were also discovered to be paper. All tested positive for the drug.

The conspiracy, which brought the paper to Shipp involved Andrea Sharon Dingle, 32, of Philadelphia and an attorney, according to his criminal complaint.

Through recordings of several phone calls, the plot became clear with Shipp arranging for Dingle to receive the paper, which was given to the attorney for legal paperwork that was then sent to Shipp at the prison.

In a letter in May of 2021, Shipp explained to Dingle that he previously sold the paper to make up to $5,000 and that he would have $7,000 worth when he got out.

Shipp pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Monday before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and was sentenced to 24 months to four years in state prison.

Burke pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ammerman sentenced him to two to four years in state prison plus two years probation, which will run concurrent to his current state prison sentence.

The case against Dingle in which she is facing multiple felony drug charges and 11 counts of criminal use of communication facility is still pending.