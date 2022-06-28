CLEARFIELD – A resignation of an elementary school assistant principal and capital projects topped the agenda of Monday night’s Clearfield school board meeting.

The board accepted the resignation of Jennifer Gaston as assistant principal at Clearfield Area Elementary School. The effective date is to be determined.

Gaston joined the district in 2019 following her departure from the DuBois Area School District, according to a previously-published GANT News report.

“I’d like to thank Mr. [Terry] Struble, my administrative colleagues and the board for all your support and the opportunities I’ve had here,” Gaston expressed tearfully. “It’s been bittersweet.”

Struble wished Gaston the very best, and during the personnel report, indicated the search has begun for a new elementary assistant principal, and applications will be accepted until July 1.

In other business, the board approved a list of capital items to commence once all bids and or quote procedures are completed and the cost is less than what is budgeted in the capital budget.

Items included: conversion of lighting poles from leased to the district’s own at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School, as well as an additional stadium entrance.

Others included a walkway from the softball field and around the fieldhouse to the rear stadium parking lot at CAJSHS, and cabinet, sidewalk and parking lot sealing projects at CAES.

A parent pick-up road will also be added at the elementary campus. The gravel road will loop through the field to the right of the school, then come back out atop the driveway.

“So, at dismissal, parents can sit in that loop, and not in the driveway or on [High Level] Road,” Struble explained. “When it’s time, then we can bring them around to the back of the building.”