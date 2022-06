Lois R. Grube, 93, of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Laurel Brooke Landing in Brookville. Born July 26, 1928, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late David H. and Myrtle N. (Sloppy) Reiter. After graduating from the Big Run High School, she worked as a Bell Telephone operator in Philadelphia and Punxsutawney until her marriage to […]

