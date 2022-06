Larry Nelson Young, Sr., age 85, of Cranberry, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, due to a sudden illness. Born June 15, 1937, in Pine City, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Raymond and Nina Kulp Young. He married the former Yvonne V. O’Neil on February 20, 1959, and she survives. Larry […]

