Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to East Market Street for a reported fight that involved several juveniles. Officers arrived and handled the situation on-scene.
- Police responded to West Locust Street for a report of loud music. Police arrived on-scene and advised those responsible of the complaint.
- Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
- Police responded to the Clearfield Driving Park for a reported outside fire. Upon arrival on-scene, police learned that bystanders were able to put out the fire.
- Police received a report regarding an incident on West Locust Street in which unknown person(s) shot what appeared to be Orbeez as pedestrians. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a four-vehicle collision along Bridge Street near North Second Street. According to police, a vehicle lost its brakes, and struck the vehicle in front of it, which caused a chain reaction. One vehicle was towed from the scene; no injuries were reported as a result.
- Police served a Protection from Abuse order on a male along Holmes Avenue. A few hours later, the male reportedly violated the PFA and was arrested.
- Police responded to East Cherry Street for a reported altercation between a male and female. The male left prior to police arrival on-scene.
- Police responded to a minor vehicle accident along South Second Street. According to police, one motorist attempted to merge into a lane and struck another vehicle. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
- Police received a report of theft of a bike on South Second Street.
Lawrence Township
- Police apprehended a wanted person June 27 in the area of the Hogback Bridge. According to police, information was received about a suspicious male and officers were requested to check his welfare. Upon arrival on-scene, it was found he had a failure to pay/fraud warrant in Centre County. He was transported to Clearfield County Jail, where he was housed on the warrant. There, he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and had to be secured so that he wouldn’t be a danger to himself. Charges are currently pending at this time.