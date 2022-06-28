BOGGS TOWNSHIP – Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Boggs Township on Tuesday morning.

State Police at Clearfield issued a release saying the accident occurred on Crooked Sewer Road (State Route 153) just south of Jericho Lane at 9:57 a.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva, operated by a 69-year-old Madera woman, traveled for unknown reasons into the oncoming lane of traffic.

It struck a second vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Rogue, traveling north, head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 78-year-old Brisbin man, tried to avoid the collision by traveling onto the berm.

The Madera woman and a passenger in the second vehicle, a 68-year-old Brisbin woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Brisbin man was transported with serious injuries by helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment.

The BJW Volunteer Fire Company posted on its Facebook page that additional crews were dispatched to the scene “due to the report of entrapment.”

The roadway was shut down at the Buketline Road intersection for an extended period of time.

The fire company was assisted by Clearfield Fire Department, Clearfield EMS, Stat MEdvac, PennDOT and Houtzdale Fire Company No. 1.