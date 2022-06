Ruby E. Summerville, 98, of Strattanville, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville. She was born on November 21, 1923 in Arkansas; daughter of the late Thomas and Mary “Mollie” Daugherty Cyphert. Ruby was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She married John H. Summerville on December 31, 1949, who passed […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ruby-e-summerville/