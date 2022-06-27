By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – A summer arts and crafts fair that’s been a popular local event for the past three decades is returning to Clearfield County in August.

The one-day High Country Arts & Crafts Fair was established in 1989 by the Past Exalted Rulers Association of the Clearfield Elks Lodge 540.

This year’s event will take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, and for a second year, will be held at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

“In the past, it’s brought in around 10,000 people,” shares Bev Lawhead, vendor coordinator, “but there’s also been years with 13,000 or more.”

For years the event was nestled in the wooded S.B. Elliott State Park in the heart of the Moshannon State Forest, but the COVID pandemic necessitated a change in location.

“When COVID hit, the state’s restrictions on social gatherings at state parks prevented us from having the crowds we normally would,” shares Lawhead.

The move has had benefits beyond the generosity of the Clearfield Fair & Park Board. “It’s made it easier for us to get the volunteer help and supplies we need.

“There are a few who would prefer we move it back to S.B. Elliott, but we got such a positive response last year that we’ll keep it at the fairgrounds – at least for the foreseeable future.”

The arts and crafts fair will feature over 100 vendors with wood crafts and furniture, hand-made clothing and jewelry, as well as locally-made syrups, canned goods, elk jerky and more.

There will also be live entertainment on the David H. Litz Grove Stage throughout the day, including an afternoon-performance by The Moore Brothers.

“We only allow hand-made items from Pennsylvania artisans and crafters,” shares Lawhead, which has made for an especially unique event for over 30 years.

And, of course, Clearfield Elks will dish out its famous chicken barbecue dinners, hot sausage and meatball sandwiches, hot dogs, pierogies, plus a variety of home-made desserts.

“Proceeds are donated back to local charities and non-profits,” shares Lawhead. “To date, we’ve donated over $175,000 and last year – alone – we [gave] a total of $7,500 to 26 organizations.”