The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided an update on roadwork taking place in Centre and Clinton counties.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. Starting the week of June 27, motorists can expect:

On Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) from Twigs Lane to Villa Crest Drive, crews will begin work for curb placement, along with paving for the completion of pipe replacement work.

Motorists will encounter daytime single lane closures controlled by flaggers while this work takes place.

On the entire length of Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road) and on Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road, motorists will encounter daytime single lane closures controlled by flaggers.

Work on these roads will include milling, paving preparation and paving. This work is expected to last through July 8.

Crews will also continue working in Clinton County along Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144.

The contractor will implement daytime single lane closures for gabion basket work through July 11. This work could cause short travel delays.

Other roads to see work in Centre County are:

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Other routes in Clinton County include:

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue

This work is part of a $6.9 million project, to address improvements on more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in mid-November.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.