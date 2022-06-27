DUBOIS – A motorcycle crash claimed the life of an area man on June 25, Sandy Township police reported Monday.

According to police, a 39-year-old Reynoldsville man lost control of his motorcycle – for unknown reasons – while traveling west on Thunderbird Road around 9:25 p.m.

Upon investigation, it was determined that his motorcycle had skidded across the eastbound lane and onto an embankment before glancing a utility pole and coming to rest at a road sign.

The man wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and succumbed to his injuries on-scene, police said.