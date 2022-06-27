CLEARFIELD – Some more Clearfield County Government employees were a no-show for work Monday morning to send a very clear message to county leaders.

According to a statement issued to news media by county employees, the current work conditions – are bottom line – “not good.”

On many occasions, the commissioners have stated that raising wages and maintaining the same level of benefits is not achievable, and would only become a local tax burden.

The statement addressed comments by Commissioner John Sobel, who’s said now isn’t the time to raise taxes because inflation and poor economic conditions could cause people to lose their homes.

“What he fails to acknowledge is that employees who are making $10/hour and … having to purchase other health coverage for dependents are also taxpayers.

“They may lose their homes, vehicles, and be forced to seek higher-paying positions,” and according to the statement, the county has already lost a large number of employees to low wages.

Over the last year, the statement said the county has lost untold years of experience and been left with vacant positions. “This wasn’t the norm just a few years ago.

“It was a good place to work and have a long career. The benefits were good, even if wages were less. Now it’s a poor place to work. Wages are low, benefits are lacking and morale is poor.”

The statement said since 2019, the commissioners have spent over $274,000 in taxpayer dollars for a Pittsburgh-based labor attorney to negotiate their union contracts.

“From the beginning of negotiations, the commissioners have had an agenda to hold down wage increases and reduce insurance coverage for employees and their families – no matter what.

Some bargaining units have accepted this change while others have not and, according to the statement, are scheduled for arbitration.

“To accept the county’s proposal to exclude spouses from insurance coverage will decrease an employee’s net worth by over $19,000. Many could be considered below poverty level.”

The statement said Jefferson and Centre counties, on the other hand, have acknowledged their employee wages weren’t in-line with that of the private sector.

“They have increased starting pay to $14/hour and anticipate a $1,500 retention bonus to employees. And it’s been done outside of negotiating a new contract.”

The statement suggested the commissioners have a personnel/wage survey done, if there’s uncertainty surrounding their employees’ worth.

“It’s something the controller has offered but not been authorized to do for several departments,” it said before asking: “Are the commissioners afraid of what the results might be?

“… The hourly increases offered in contract negotiations are minimal, and will not positively affect the long-term retention/employment problem the county is facing.

“County employees worked all through COVID-19 and kept all facilities open and operational without any disruption to the public or the legal system.”

But the statement said the commissioners “wouldn’t know that” or even how busy county offices are or the daily challenges they face because there’s very little interaction.

“By not addressing wages, staffing and benefit issues, the commissioners are doing a grave disservice to the county taxpayers.

“… How will taxpayers feel when they come to file a deed, civil or criminal documents, etc., and find they have a long wait or that no one can answer their question?”

Monday, a note posted on the door to the Prothonotary’s office notified courthouse visitors of the “staffing shortage” and directed them to contact the commissioners’ office.”

The commissioners – upon advisement by labor counsel – declined to respond, saying: “We’re still assessing the [scope of] the situation.”