CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Endless Mountains Adventure Race concluded early Sunday morning. (Photos by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) The race wrapped up in Clarion and podium finishers were First Place, Bend Racing (pictured above and below) finishing at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 26; Second Place, Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge, crossing the finishing line at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday; […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/update-endless-mountains-adventure-race-concludes/