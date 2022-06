Edward J. Levenduski, age 83 of Weedville, PA died Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. Born on February 22, 1939 in Byrnedale, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Ann (Gabor) Levenduski. On November 13, 1965 he married his wife of 56 years, Janice M. (Mitchell) Levenduski. She survives. Eddie retired from Sylvania in St. Marys, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/edward-j-levenduski/